US 'Golden State Killer' jailed for life

Saturday, 22 August 2020
US 'Golden State Killer' jailed for lifeSACRAMENTO: A US former policeman dubbed the "Golden State Killer" was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Friday, as he finally apologized to his victims for a brutal decade-long crime spree that terrorized California. Joseph James DeAngelo Jr- who had already confessed to 13 murders and dozens of rapes in the 1970s and 1980s under a deal to avoid the death penalty- sat impassively behind a face mask in the Sacramento courtroom as his sadistic crimes were listed. "The survivors have spoken clearly. The defendant deserves no mercy," said Judge Michael Bowman, to thunderous applause from victims and their families. He handed down the "absolute maximum sentence the...
Golden State Killer Gets Life In Prison For 13 Murders, Countless Sexual Assaults

Golden State Killer Gets Life In Prison For 13 Murders, Countless Sexual Assaults 02:12

 Joseph DeAngelo has been sentenced to multiple life terms in prison for 13 murders and countless sexual assaults across California.

Visalia Ransacker pseudonym formerly used to refer to the Golden State Killer

California killer gets multiple life sentences

 A former California police officer dubbed the Golden State Killer was sentenced Friday to multiple life sentences for a decade-long string of rapes and murders..
In search of the Golden State Killer

 True-crime writer Michelle McNamara was determined to identify the man who stymied investigators for over 40 years -- a look at the once-elusive serial killer's..
Golden State Killer Is Sentenced

Golden State Killer Is Sentenced

The Golden State Killer has been sentenced today in California. Newser reports that Joseph DeAngelo, age 74, was given life in prison without the possibility of parole. To avoid the death penalty, he had pleaded guilty to 13 murders and 13 rape-related charges for crimes between 1975 and 1986. In all, he admitted to having 87 victims in more than 50 crimes in 11 of the state's counties. DeAngelo showed little remorse, saying "I'm truly sorry to everyone I have hurt."

Golden State Killer Sentenced to Life in Prison Without Parole

 Prosecutors said that Joseph James DeAngelo committed 13 murders and nearly 50 rapes that terrorized California in the 1970s and ’80s.
Victims give impact statements at Golden State Killer sentencing

 Victims and surviving family members had the chance to confront the man known as the Golden State Killer in a Sacramento courtroom on Tuesday. Jonathan Vigliotti..
CBS News

Victims face Golden State Killer ahead of sentencing

 Survivors of the so-called Golden State Killer had the opportunity to come face-to-face with him in a Sacramento courtroom on Tuesday before he is sentenced for..
CBS News

Survivors Ready For The Future After Golden State Killer Is Sentenced To Life In Prison

Survivors Ready For The Future After Golden State Killer Is Sentenced To Life In Prison

In the final day of the sentencing for the East Area Rapist/Golden State Killer case, Joseph DeAngelo was given the maximum sentence and will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Defense attorney discusses Golden State Killer trial

Defense attorney discusses Golden State Killer trial

Defense attorney Candice Fields provides insight into the end of the Golden State Killer trial.

Confessed Golden State Killer Sentenced To Life In Prison For 26 Rapes, Slayings

Confessed Golden State Killer Sentenced To Life In Prison For 26 Rapes, Slayings

“The defendant deserves no mercy,” the judge said during the sentencing.

US 'Golden State Killer' jailed for life

US 'Golden State Killer' jailed for life SACRAMENTO: A US former policeman dubbed the "Golden State Killer" was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Friday, as he finally...
