US 'Golden State Killer' jailed for life

SACRAMENTO: A US former policeman dubbed the "Golden State Killer" was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Friday, as he finally apologized to his victims for a brutal decade-long crime spree that terrorized California. Joseph James DeAngelo Jr- who had already confessed to 13 murders and dozens of rapes in the 1970s and 1980s under a deal to avoid the death penalty- sat impassively behind a face mask in the Sacramento courtroom as his sadistic crimes were listed. "The survivors have spoken clearly. The defendant deserves no mercy," said Judge Michael Bowman, to thunderous applause from victims and their families. He handed down the "absolute maximum sentence the...


