Truly deserve this: Suresh Raina congratulates Rohit Sharma on Khel Ratna award

DNA Saturday, 22 August 2020
Suresh Raina, who announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, has congratulated Rohit Sharma for getting the Khel Ratna award.
News video: Rohit Sharma, Vinesh Phogat among 5 Khel Ratna Awardees | Onendia News

Rohit Sharma, Vinesh Phogat among 5 Khel Ratna Awardees | Onendia News 03:13

 Rohit Sharma, Vinesh Phogat among 5 Khel Ratna Awardees

BCCI congratulates Rohit, Ishant and Deepti

 The BCCI has congratulated limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma for winning the country's highest sporting honour -- the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award this...
IndiaTimes


