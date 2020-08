Verry Elleegant makes spring statement in Winx Stakes Saturday, 22 August 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

The Cox Plate or Melbourne Cup looms for Verry Elleegant after her class and toughness shone through in the Winx Stakes at Randwick on Saturday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this