After Jyothika's 'Ponmagal Vandhal', Suriya's 'Soorarai Pottru' slated for OTT release on this day Saturday, 22 August 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Suriya's upcoming movie 'Soorari Pottru' is now slated for OTT release and the date when it will stream has been unveiled 👓 View full article