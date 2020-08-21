Global  
 

California fires: This is how a lightning storm can start a wildfire

USATODAY.com Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
After a long, dry summer, it only takes one spark.
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: Residents Flee as Wildfire Expands in Santa Cruz Mountains

Residents Flee as Wildfire Expands in Santa Cruz Mountains 03:16

 The CZU Lightning Complex fires have burned 50,000 acres and destroyed at least 50 structures forcing 64,000 people out of their homes. Kenny Choi reports. (8-21-20)

