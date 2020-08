Hawks fire up but Power prevails Saturday, 22 August 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

Port Adelaide's week from hell looked like heading further south when they found themselves ambushed by an angry Hawthorn outfit at Adelaide Oval. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Zyite.com Hawks fire up but Power prevails https://t.co/mXEkt0URnq 26 minutes ago The Age Sport RT @agerealfooty: Port Adelaide's week from***looked like heading further south when they found themselves ambushed by an angry Hawthorn… 28 minutes ago Real Footy (AFL) Port Adelaide's week from***looked like heading further south when they found themselves ambushed by an angry Ha… https://t.co/NmVg9d63GF 28 minutes ago