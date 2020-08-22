Global  
 

Former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Jack Sherman dead at 64

USATODAY.com Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
Jack Sherman, a guitarist who played on the Red Hot Chili Peppers' debut album and toured the United State with the group, has died. He was 64.
Red Hot Chilli Peppers: Guitarist Jack Sherman dies aged 64

 Jack Sherman, who joined the band for their first album and first US tour, is described as "unique".
BBC News

