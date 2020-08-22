Ganesh Chathurthi: Guess which Muslim-majority country has Lord Ganesha on its currency note?

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Miniature artist makes COVID theme Ganesha in Coimbatore



Coimbatore based miniature artist designed Ganesha idol on COVID warrior theme ahead of Ganesha Chaturthi celebration. These Ganesh idols are made by artist Raja. Every year, he uses to design.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:28 Published 2 weeks ago COVID-themed Ganesha idols grab attention in Bengaluru



Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, artists are sculpting unique idols. In Bengaluru, lord Ganesha's idol can be seen in an avatar of a doctor. In another set of idols, Ganesha's mice can be seen battling.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:42 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this