Coronavirus digest: Global deaths surpass 800,000

Saturday, 22 August 2020 () As global deaths hit a new gloomy milestone, India has reported another jump in cases as the virus spreads to southern states. Officials warn of new spikes during the festival season, which typically draws large crowds.
The Government said 41,403 people had died in the UK within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of 5pm on Wednesday, an increase of six on the daybefore. Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show therehave now been 57,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was...