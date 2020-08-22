Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus digest: Global deaths surpass 800,000

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
As global deaths hit a new gloomy milestone, India has reported another jump in cases as the virus spreads to southern states. Officials warn of new spikes during the festival season, which typically draws large crowds.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Coronavirus in numbers: UK deaths at 41,403

Coronavirus in numbers: UK deaths at 41,403 00:34

 The Government said 41,403 people had died in the UK within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of 5pm on Wednesday, an increase of six on the daybefore. Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show therehave now been 57,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

LA County Reports 60 Additional Coronavirus Deaths [Video]

LA County Reports 60 Additional Coronavirus Deaths

Los Angeles County health officials reported another five dozen deaths from COVID-19 Wednesday while addressing racial disparities in the impact of the virus.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:59Published
Coronavirus in numbers: UK deaths at 41,397 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK deaths at 41,397

The Government said 41,397 people have died in the UK within 28 days oftesting positive for Covid-19, as of Tuesday, up 16 from the day before.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published
Santiago lockdown eases: Chile authorities fear COVID resurgence [Video]

Santiago lockdown eases: Chile authorities fear COVID resurgence

Lifting one of the longest lockdowns - restrictions begin to ease in parts of Santiago after more than 150 days.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:09Published

Tweets about this