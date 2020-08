Raptors' Nick Nurse wins NBA coach of the year honours in landslide Saturday, 22 August 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

In his second year on the job, Nick Nurse of the Toronto Raptors has been named the NBA coach of the year after leading the team to a 46-18 record before the regular-season was suspended March 11 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.