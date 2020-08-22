|
Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg to undergo season-ending surgery for carpal tunnel
Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
Washington Nationals starter Stephen Strasburg signed a seven-year, $245 million contract over the offseason.
