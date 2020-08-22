Global  
 

Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg to undergo season-ending surgery for carpal tunnel

USATODAY.com Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
Washington Nationals starter Stephen Strasburg signed a seven-year, $245 million contract over the offseason.
Strasburg has carpal tunnel, may need surgery

 Stephen Strasburg may need surgery to address carpal tunnel syndrome in his pitching hand, putting his return to the Nationals this season up in the air.
