Pierre F. Lherisson RT @MiamiHerald: Tropical Storm Marco, a second storm forecasters are watching in the Caribbean, picked up some steam early Saturday, but i… 10 seconds ago

Miami Herald Tropical Storm Marco, a second storm forecasters are watching in the Caribbean, picked up some steam early Saturday… https://t.co/98LxzK2yAy 1 minute ago

Pierre F. Lherisson RT @wdsu: TROPICS UPDATE: Marco is expected to become a category one hurricane Saturday. It currently has winds of 65 mph. Laura is also st… 1 minute ago

Pierre F. Lherisson RT @spann: The center of Tropical Storm Marco is moving through the Yucatán Channel. Expected to become a hurricane later today. It will be… 2 minutes ago

Pierre F. Lherisson RT @weatherchannel: UPDATE: #Marco now intensifying, expected to become a #hurricane soon. Complete, updated forecast briefing: https://t… 3 minutes ago

BlogBookMark Tropical Storm Marco Expected to Become a Hurricane https://t.co/tH2gL3Bbys 3 minutes ago

Pierre F. Lherisson RT @KRGV_Weather: {Saturday 8-22 7:53 AM} As of this morning The National Hurricane Center is forecasting Tropical Storm Marco to stay a tr… 5 minutes ago