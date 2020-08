Join Farhad Manjoo, Julián Castro, Raj Chetty, and Sonja Trauss in a talk about improving America’s cities Saturday, 22 August 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

From the quality of schools to the cost of housing, the zip code we live in is increasingly shaping our prospects for the future. Farhad Manjoo, Julián Castro, Raj Chetty, and Sonja Trauss share their thoughts on fostering opportunity, invention and progress. 👓 View full article

