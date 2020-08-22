Global  
 

Sevilla and the Europa League: Football’s greatest love story

WorldNews Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
Sevilla and the Europa League: Football's greatest love storyCologne: Not even the coronavirus could stop Sevilla's love affair with the Europa League. Never mind that the final was three months late and without fans, the Spanish club secured a record sixth title in the competition on Friday, beating Inter Milan 3-2 in Cologne.
News video: Sevilla return home triumphant with Europa League trophy

Sevilla return home triumphant with Europa League trophy 01:28

 Sevilla return home with the Europa League trophy having won the competition for a record-extending sixth time in Cologne a day earlier.

Harry Maguire pleads not guilty in Greek court after Mykonos arrest [Video]

Harry Maguire pleads not guilty in Greek court after Mykonos arrest

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has pleaded not guilty to chargesrelated to an alleged altercation with police on the Greek island of Mykonos.The 27-year-old centre-back was on holiday in Greece after Ole GunnarSolskjaer’s side lost to eventual Europa League winners Sevilla in lastSunday’s semi-final in Cologne. Maguire was arrested on Thursday evening alongwith two other Britons following an incident in Mykonos, with the world’s mostexpensive defender appearing in court on Saturday morning.

Fortune finally favours Lopetegui with Europa League triumph [Video]

Fortune finally favours Lopetegui with Europa League triumph

Sevilla clinch sixth Europa League title with a roller-coaster 3-2 win over Inter Milan.

Sevilla players & fans celebrate Europa League title at hotel [Video]

Sevilla players & fans celebrate Europa League title at hotel

Sevilla players and fans continue the celebration on arrival at the team hotel in Duesseldorf after winning the Europa League.

Players and fans celebrate as Sevilla arrives back at team hotel after Europa win [Video]

Players and fans celebrate as Sevilla arrives back at team hotel after Europa win

VIDEO SHOWS: SEVILLA PLAYERS AND FANS CELEBRATING EUROPA LEAGUE WIN AFTER TEAM ARRIVES AT THE TEAM HOTEL SHOWS: COLOGNE, GERMANY (AUGUST 21, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1. VARIOUS SEVILLA TEAM BUS

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer determined to make it third time lucky for United [Video]

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer determined to make it third time lucky for United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is determined to make it thirdtime lucky after edging past plucky FC Copenhagen to make the Europa Leaguesemi-finals. The Premier League side had to dig surprisingly deep insweltering Cologne, where Bruno Fernandes’ spot-kick ended the Danish side’srecord European run in extra time. The hard-fought 1-0 win seals a place inSunday’s semi-final against either Sevilla or Wolves, with Solskjaerdetermined to reach his first final as United boss having this season fallenin the final four of the Carabao Cup and FA Cup.

Barca coach Koeman names Larsson among assistants [Video]

Barca coach Koeman names Larsson among assistants

Former Sweden striker Henrik Larsson and Dutchman Alfred Schreuder join Ronald Koeman's staff at Barcelona.

Sevilla fans spill into the streets with Europa title [Video]

Sevilla fans spill into the streets with Europa title

Sevilla fans go wild as they celebrate their side's 3-2 victory over Inter MIlan in the Europa League final.

Antonio Conte apologises to fans for Europa League loss [Video]

Antonio Conte apologises to fans for Europa League loss

Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte apologises to fans and to the club for their3-2 Europa League final loss against Sevilla.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:07Published

Ganesh Chaturthi: PM Modi, Bollywood celebs, other politicians extend wishes [Video]

Ganesh Chaturthi: PM Modi, Bollywood celebs, other politicians extend wishes

Nation celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi festival with fervour. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended greetings to people on the occasion. Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Piyush Goyal also wished people on Ganesh Chaturthi. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray performed puja at his official residence Varsha. Thackeray was accompanied by wife Rashmi, sons Aaditya and Tejas. This year, the festival is celebrated in a subdued manner in view of Covid pandemic. On the occasion, temples and Ganpati idols have been beautifully decorated. Devotees are visiting the temples to seek blessings of Lord Ganesha. Priests at temples across the country performed 'arti' and 'hawan' of Bappa. They were seen wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing. Bollywood celebrities have extended wishes to their fans. Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Anupam Kher, Vidya Balan, Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Urmila Matondkar wished their fans on the occasion. Actors shared glimpses of their celebration and urged fans to follow Covid norms. Ganesh Chaturthi festivities continue for 11 days and devotees bid adieu to Bappa by immersing the idols in water.

Telangana: 9 killed in Srisailam hydel power plant fire; PM Modi expresses grief [Video]

Telangana: 9 killed in Srisailam hydel power plant fire; PM Modi expresses grief

Fire in Telangana’s Srisailam hydroelectric plant killed nine people including seven employees on Friday. At least three of them were seriously in the accident. The fire is believed to have occurred at 10.30 pm on late Thursday. The power plant is located 1.2 km from the entrance. Reportedly, smoke engulfed the area of the tunnel making it difficult to reach the power plant, choking escape routes. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) were pressed into rescue operations. According to TSGenco authorities, 17 people were inside the power plant when the accident happened. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident. Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended condolences to the bereaved families.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:56Published

Amit Shah hails setting up of National Recruitment Agency, terms it a landmark decision

 The National Recruitment Agency (NRA) will remove the hurdles of multiple exams for central government jobs through the Common Eligibility Test (CET), said Union..
Europa Final Match Preview: Sevilla F.C. v Inter Milan [Video]

Europa Final Match Preview: Sevilla F.C. v Inter Milan

Match preview for the Europa League final between Sevilla and Inter Milan.Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte is on the cusp of guiding Inter to their firstEuropean trophy since they won the Champions..

Conte 'very happy' to reach Europa League final [Video]

Conte 'very happy' to reach Europa League final

Antonio Conte says he is 'very happy' to have guided Inter Milan to the final of the Europa League.

Martinez dazzles as Inter demolish Shakhtar to reach Europa League final [Video]

Martinez dazzles as Inter demolish Shakhtar to reach Europa League final

Lautaro Martinez plays chief tormentor as Inter Milan claim a massive 5-0 victory against Shakhtar Donetsk to reach the Europa League final.

