Sevilla and the Europa League: Football’s greatest love story

Ganesh Chaturthi: PM Modi, Bollywood celebs, other politicians extend wishes



Nation celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi festival with fervour. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended greetings to people on the occasion. Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Piyush Goyal also wished people on Ganesh Chaturthi. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray performed puja at his official residence Varsha. Thackeray was accompanied by wife Rashmi, sons Aaditya and Tejas. This year, the festival is celebrated in a subdued manner in view of Covid pandemic. On the occasion, temples and Ganpati idols have been beautifully decorated. Devotees are visiting the temples to seek blessings of Lord Ganesha. Priests at temples across the country performed 'arti' and 'hawan' of Bappa. They were seen wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing. Bollywood celebrities have extended wishes to their fans. Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Anupam Kher, Vidya Balan, Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Urmila Matondkar wished their fans on the occasion. Actors shared glimpses of their celebration and urged fans to follow Covid norms. Ganesh Chaturthi festivities continue for 11 days and devotees bid adieu to Bappa by immersing the idols in water.

