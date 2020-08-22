|
WHO hopes end to pandemic in ‘less than two years’
Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
Geneva: The World Health Organisation said Friday it hopes the planet will be rid of the coronavirus pandemic in less than two years - faster than it took for the Spanish flu. “We hope to finish this pandemic before less than two years,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters from the WHO’s headquarters in Geneva, insisting that it should be possible to tame the novel coronavirus faster than the deadly 1918 pandemic. See also DNC 2020: Joe...
