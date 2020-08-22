Global  
 

WHO hopes end to pandemic in ‘less than two years’

Saturday, 22 August 2020
WHO hopes end to pandemic in ‘less than two years’Geneva: The World Health Organisation said Friday it hopes the planet will be rid of the coronavirus pandemic in less than two years - faster than it took for the Spanish flu. “We hope to finish this pandemic before less than two years,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters from the WHO’s headquarters in Geneva, insisting that it should be possible to tame the novel coronavirus faster than the deadly 1918 pandemic. See also DNC 2020: Joe...
News video: Coronavirus pandemic could be over within two years - WHO head

Coronavirus pandemic could be over within two years - WHO head 00:31

 The head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesussays he hopes the coronavirus pandemic will be over in under two years.

Ebola Spreading Rapidly in DR Congo's Equateur Province

 The World Health Organization is concerned by the rapid increase and spread of the deadly Ebola virus in remote, densely forested areas of Equateur province in..
For COVID-19 facts, first impressions matter

Researchers have learned a lot about the new coronavirus in the 233 days since officials in China..
WHO Warns Young People Are Emerging as Main Spreaders of COVID-19 [Video]

WHO Warns Young People Are Emerging as Main Spreaders of COVID-19

The World Health Organisation (WHO) shared the warning on Tuesday as experts eye the reopening of schools and colleges in the United States.

Coronavirus pandemic could be over within two years - WHO head

 Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says "we have the technology to stop it".
WHO chief warns against vaccine nationalism

 GENEVA, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- The World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday that the world needs to prevent..
Covid update: Pranab Mukherjee infected; WHO on virus; Yediyurappa recovers [Video]

Covid update: Pranab Mukherjee infected; WHO on virus; Yediyurappa recovers

From former Indian President getting infected to Karnataka Chief Minister recovering from Covid-19, here are the top updates on coronavirus pandemic. Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. Mukherjee requested people who came in contact with him to self-isolate. World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said there is a need to “suppress, suppress, suppress” the virus. Tedros said there is still hope of conquering Covid-19. Over 90% Covid-19 patients in Delhi have recovered, according to the latest statistics. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the people of Delhi are slowly and steadily defeating corona. Also, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was on Monday discharged from hospital after he recovered from Covid-19. Meanwhile, Paris made it mandatory for tourists to wear a mask in outdoor spaces. WHO chief praised Paris’ move and called it “strong and precise”. Watch the full video for more details.

