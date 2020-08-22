|
Fact check: DNC didn't leave out 'under God' from the Pledge of Allegiance
Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
Two meetings of Democrats did not recite the phrase "under God" when saying the pledge. It's partly false to say DNC omitted or took out the clause.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Democratic National Convention Series of presidential nominating conventions of the United States Democratic Party
Supreme Court, federal judiciary rising as key issue in presidential, Senate electionsThe platform approved by the Democratic National Convention this week calls for adding more judges to federal trial and appeals courts.
USATODAY.com
Trump’s Approval Rating, Biden’s Speech: 2020 Campaign HighlightsThe Democratic National Convention, on the whole, was aimed more at appealing to moderates than rallying the base. Will the Republicans take the opposite..
NYTimes.com
GOP prepares for battle after bruising DNC
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:35Published
A Presidential Historian Makes a Rare Appearance in Today’s Political ArenaJon Meacham’s remarks at this week’s Democratic National Convention sprang from a long friendship with Joe Biden and a desire to add historical context to..
NYTimes.com
Pledge of Allegiance expression of loyalty to the Flag of the United States and the republic of the United States of America
Trump's distortion on Democrats and the pledgePresident Donald Trump is accusing the Democrats of taking God out of the Pledge of Allegiance at their national convention. He's distorting what happened. (Aug...
USATODAY.com
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
White House committed to backing US Post OfficeThe White House is committed to backing the U.S. Post Office, President Trump's Chief of Staff said Saturday. Mark Meadows was addressing reporters as Democrats..
USATODAY.com
Congress Moves Toward Vote to Block U.S.P.S. ChangesThe Democratic bill up for debate would send $25 billion to the Postal Service and reverse changes that have slowed service until after November’s election.
NYTimes.com
Joe Biden and the 'Convention Bounce'After the Democratic primary campaign came to an abrupt halt in late March as the coronavirus swept through the nation, the Democrats and Republicans have looked..
NYTimes.com
You Might Like
Tweets about this