Concerns about wildfire threat in Penticton, B.C., ease, but officials say danger still present

CBC.ca Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
Officials in Penticton say the threat from a 20-square-kilometre fire burning since Tuesday has diminished after winds did not spread the fire as feared. An evacuation order for more than 300 homes and an alert for another 3,700 remain in place though.
News video: Shocking images of California's Lake fire

Shocking images of California's Lake fire 02:20

 Firefighters continued to battle the 18,500-acre Lake fire on Monday, Aug. 17, which so far destroyed dozens of structures and threatened at least 4,000 more near Lake Hughes, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials said. Containment of the fire grew to 31% overnight, fire officials said during...

