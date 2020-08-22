Global  
 

Trump Ordered to Pay $44,100 to Stormy Daniels for Attorney Fees

Saturday, 22 August 2020
Trump Ordered to Pay $44,100 to Stormy Daniels for Attorney Fees(LOS ANGELES) — A California court ordered President Donald Trump this week to pay $44,100 in attorney fees to porn actress Stormy Daniels to pay for her legal battle over her effort to cancel a hush money deal brokered to keep her quiet about their sexual relationship a decade ago. The order in Superior Court in Los Angeles determined Daniels won her lawsuit against Trump over the agreement that was signed 11 days before the 2016 presidential election. As a...
News video: Judge: Trump Needs To Pay Stormy Daniels Even More Money

Judge: Trump Needs To Pay Stormy Daniels Even More Money 00:35

 After already having paid her $130,000 in hush money, it's time for President Donald Trump to pay adult film actress Stormy Daniels once again. CNN reports a California Superior Court judge has ordered Trump to pay $44,100 to adult film actress Stephanie Clifford, to reimburse her attorneys'...

