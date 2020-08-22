|
Trump Ordered to Pay $44,100 to Stormy Daniels for Attorney Fees
Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
(LOS ANGELES) — A California court ordered President Donald Trump this week to pay $44,100 in attorney fees to porn actress Stormy Daniels to pay for her legal battle over her effort to cancel a hush money deal brokered to keep her quiet about their sexual relationship a decade ago. The order in Superior Court in Los Angeles determined Daniels won her lawsuit against Trump over the agreement that was signed 11 days before the 2016 presidential election. As a...
Judge rules Trump must present tax returns
Trump May Make History For The GOP--And Not In A Good Way
Leaked audio reveals Trump relished low Black turnout in 2016 electionTootsie Warhol, a lawyer-turned-activist, provided POLITICO with the audio recording. On January 16, 2017, shortly before his inauguration, Donald Trump..
Boat flotilla parade in support of Trump presidencyDozens of boats flying flags and banners supporting US President Donald Trump's reelection campaign paraded in Newburyport, Massachusetts on Saturday. (Aug...
TikTok confirms it will sue the Trump administrationIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
TikTok confirmed Saturday that it will file a lawsuit against the Trump administration over an executive order..
Quiet Riot Drummer Frankie Banali Dead at 68You might say God is feeling the 'Noize' now ... Quiet Riot's drummer, Frankie Banali, has died following his battle with pancreatic cancer. Frankie died..
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Help Deliver Necessities to Children in NeedPrince Harry and Meghan Markle spent a hot summer day outside with a charity to provide food, supplies and smiles to children who could use all of the above. The..
Anthony Davis dominates, Lakers easily roll over Blazers in Game 2 for first playoff win since 2012Anthony Davis scored 31 points and pulled down 11 rebounds as Los Angeles flexed its muscles on defense and held Portland to 88 points.
Beth Salamensky, Lawyer Who Found an L.G.B.T.Q. Community, Dies at 43She moved from the Chicago area to Los Angeles, where she joined a lesbian and gay synagogue. But after falling destitute, she withdrew and died of the..
Video shows two trapped California firefighters being rescued from wildfiresThe helicopter rescue team was able to pull both men out safely.
California governor weighing potential replacements for Kamala Harris in SenateCalifornia politicians are jockeying to be appointed to Kamala Harris' Senate seat if the Biden-Harris ticket wins in November. Whoever Governor Gavin Newsom..
Covid Limits California’s Efforts to Fight Wildfires With Prison LaborEarly releases of prisoners to protect them from the virus have depleted the ranks of an inmate firefighting program that some say should be abolished anyway.
Two firefighters rescued from raging CA wildfiresTwo California firefighters with the Marin County Fire Department were saved on Friday night, as they were suddenly trapped by flames from the Woodward Fire,..
