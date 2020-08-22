|
Unofficial world's oldest man dies aged 116 in South Africa
Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
Fredie Blom said earlier this year he had ‘lived this long because of God’s grace’ A 116-year-old South African man believed to be among the world’s oldest people has died, his family said. Born on 8 May 1904, Fredie Blom told Agence-France Presse earlier this year he had “lived this long because of...
