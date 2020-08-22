Global  
 

Unofficial world's oldest man dies aged 116 in South Africa

WorldNews Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
Unofficial world's oldest man dies aged 116 in South AfricaFredie Blom said earlier this year he had ‘lived this long because of God’s grace’ A 116-year-old South African man believed to be among the world’s oldest people has died, his family said. Born on 8 May 1904, Fredie Blom told Agence-France Presse earlier this year he had “lived this long because of...
Fredie Blom: 'World's oldest man' dies aged 116 in South Africa

 Fredie Blom's identity documents showed he was born in 1904, although his record was never verified.
