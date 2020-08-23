|
Mike Milbury stepping away from NBC Sports role for rest of NHL playoffs after misogynistic comment
Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
Mike Milbury is stepping away from his analyst role at NBC Sports for the rest of the NHL playoffs following a misogynistic comment he made on air.
|
|
