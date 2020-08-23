Global  
 

Mike Milbury stepping away from NBC Sports role for rest of NHL playoffs after misogynistic comment

USATODAY.com Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
Mike Milbury is stepping away from his analyst role at NBC Sports for the rest of the NHL playoffs following a misogynistic comment he made on air.
