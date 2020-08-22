|
Baltimore Ravens Pro Bowl safety Earl Thomas in limbo, iced from practice as 'organizational decision'
Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
Earl Thomas has not been welcomed back to Baltimore Ravens training camp after an altercation with teammate Chuck Clark.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Pro Bowl All-star game of the National Football League (NFL)
Baltimore Ravens National Football League franchise in Baltimore, Maryland
Earl Thomas American football safety
Chuck Clark American football safety
