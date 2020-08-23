What You Need to Know About PSG vs. Bayern in the Champions League Final

Paris police attacked in riots after PSG's defeat in Champions League final
Police were attacked, shops vandalised and dozens arrested in the French capital after Paris Saint Germain's loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League final. "The savagery of certain delinquents..
Low-key homecoming for Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich returned home to a subdued reception due to coronavirus restrictions, after winning the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain.
