What You Need to Know About PSG vs. Bayern in the Champions League Final

NYTimes.com Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
What You Need to Know About PSG vs. Bayern in the Champions League FinalP.S.G., the perennial French champion, will face Bayern Munich, Germany’s most decorated club, on Sunday.
News video: Police assess damage caused by PSG fans after their Champions League final defeat

Police assess damage caused by PSG fans after their Champions League final defeat 01:00

 Police in Paris assess the damage caused by PSG fans after their Champions League final defeat to Bayern Munich on August 23.

Paris police attacked in riots after PSG's defeat in Champions League final [Video]

Paris police attacked in riots after PSG's defeat in Champions League final

Police were attacked, shops vandalised and dozens arrested in the French capital after Paris Saint Germain's loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League final. "The savagery of certain delinquents..

Low-key homecoming for Bayern Munich [Video]

Low-key homecoming for Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich returned home to a subdued reception due to coronavirus restrictions, after winning the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain.

Bayern Munich 1-0 PSG Neymar & Mbappe Flop In The Final! [Video]

Bayern Munich 1-0 PSG Neymar & Mbappe Flop In The Final!

In our new show 'The Reaction', Zac brings you his reaction to The 2020 Champions League Final between Bayern Munich & PSG. He gives you his thoughts on the 1-0 victory for Bayern Munich, his..

Thiago Silva to Chelsea latest as PSG star plays in Champions League final

Thiago Silva to Chelsea latest as PSG star plays in Champions League final Chelsea are seeking a free transfer for PSG legend Thiago Silva who is aiming to achieve Champions League glory with his PSG side against Bayern Munich this...
Neymar breaks down in tears after PSG lose Champions League final

Neymar breaks down in tears after PSG lose Champions League final Neymar broke down in tears as Paris St-Germain came up short in the Champions League final with Kingsley Coman's goal proving the winner for Bayern Munich
Paris Saint-Germain v Bayern Munich live stream: How to watch Champions League final for free – kick-off time, TV channel and radio coverage

 The Champions League final is upon us at last and it’s a mouth-watering clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich. The 2019/20 tournament has been...
