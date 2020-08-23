'The Suicide Squad': James Gunn gives BTS look into Harley Quinn's superhero outfit, John Cena as peacemaker
Sunday, 23 August 2020 (
1 hour ago) James Gunn has unveiled the BTS video and poster of his upcoming film 'The Suicide Squad', and Harley Quinn's outfit, combined with John Cena as 'peacemaker' grab eyeballs
Video Credit: FanReviews - Published
7 hours ago
Here's your exclusive DC FanDome "Role Call" video for The Suicide Squad, directed by James Gunn. It stars Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, John Cena, Idris Elba, Peter Capaldi Joel Kinnaman, Nathan Fillion, Jai Courtney, David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior, Taika Waititi and Steve Agee.
The Suicide...
James Gunn's The Suicide Squad - Roll Call 01:52
