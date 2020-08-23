Global  
 

One fan will watch Indianapolis 500 in person -- from a tree top overlooking the track

USATODAY.com Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
As millions watch the Indy 500 from recliners on home televisions, Joe Maliaone man will be on a platform nearly 40 feet high hovering over the track.
Indy 500: Max Chilton dreaming of Indy 500 glory on Sunday

 Former Formula 1 driver Max Chilton hopes to win this year's Indy 500 - after late heartache three years ago.
BBC News
Andretti narrowly takes Indy 500 pole followed by Dixon, Sato, and rookie VeeKay [Video]

Andretti narrowly takes Indy 500 pole followed by Dixon, Sato, and rookie VeeKay

Marco Andretti takes pole position at the Indy 500 to become first family member since his grandfather Mario, who won in 1969, started first in the 1987 race

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:37Published
Andretti fastest on day one of Indy qualifying, Alonso will start 26th, 19-year-old VeeKay in Fast 9 [Video]

Andretti fastest on day one of Indy qualifying, Alonso will start 26th, 19-year-old VeeKay in Fast 9

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS FROM DAY ONE OF QUALIFYING FOR INDY 500, LAPS FROM MARCO ANDRETTI AND RINUS VEEKAY. STILL PHOTOS OF FERNANDO ALONSO DURING QUALIFYING SHOWS: INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:27Published

Former F1 world champion Alonso to start Indy 500 in 26th place

 Double Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso to start the Indianapolis 500 in 26th place.
BBC News

From England to Indy 500: the Brit making it big in US racing

 Harvey, 27, is gearing up for his fourth Indy 500 outing Lincolnshire-born Jack Harvey tells us about his first full Indycar season ahead of this weekend’s...
Autocar Also reported by •CBC.caCBS Sports

One fan will watch Indianapolis 500 in person -- from a tree top overlooking the track

USATODAY.com

Chevy drivers hoping Honda's edge closes during Indy 500

 Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso and Tony Kanaan, the 2013 Indy winner, knew Friday night where they would be starting the Indianapolis 500. Will Power,...
Japan Today Also reported by •USATODAY.comBBC NewsAutosport

