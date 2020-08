Cecelia RT @UncleDrewGB: HAPPY BIRTHDAY KOBE BRYANT😭 https://t.co/Qlnye3wpBp 1 second ago Drew. 💫 RT @ComplexSports: Kobe Bryant would’ve turned 42 years old today. Happy Birthday Kobe. Rest in paradise. 💛💜 https://t.co/AdYVPPQgZm 2 seconds ago Grewal RT @TheNBACentral: Happy Birthday, Kobe Bean Bryant. We love and miss you. Thank you for being a great role model on and off the court. You… 2 seconds ago iccybangz RT @DatPiff: Happy Birthday to the legend Kobe Bryant 💜 he would’ve been 42 today. #RIPMAMBA https://t.co/OumHWKytRH 2 seconds ago Portgas D. Ace RT @HotFreestyle: Kobe Bryant would’ve been 42 years old today, Happy Birthday & Rest in Peace 🙏🏽😢 https://t.co/4kAd2OBaDi 3 seconds ago King | Venum Visuals 🐍 Happy birthday to the legend, the one, the only Kobe Bean Bryant! You have had such a big impact on my life the mot… https://t.co/jTnH8QjnGL 3 seconds ago