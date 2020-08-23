Global  
 

Lakers stars LeBron James, Anthony Davis shine to take down Blazers for Game 3 win

USATODAY.com Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
LeBron James and Anthony Davis combined for 67 points, 23 rebounds and 16 assists to guide the Lakers past the Blazers 116-108 for a 2-1 series lead.
