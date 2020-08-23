|
Asteroid to come close to Earth the day before US presidential election
Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
NASA has found that an asteroid is set to come close to Earth on November 2, the day before the US presidential...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
NASA Independent agency of the United States Federal Government
NASA HISTORY: JoAnn Morgan Was Only Woman in Launch Firing Room for Apollo 11 Liftoff(NASA) – As the Apollo 11 mission lifted off on the Saturn V rocket, propelling humanity to the surface of the Moon for the very first time, members of the..
WorldNews
Nasa predicts asteroid is headed for EarthNasa says there is a small chance an asteroid could collide with the Earth on the eve of the US election in November.According to the scientists, the asteroid is..
New Zealand Herald
The International Space Station Has Sprung Another LeakShort of finding you have an alien shapeshifter on board that's mimicking the face of one of your crewmates, there aren't many worse scenarios that an astronaut..
WorldNews
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this