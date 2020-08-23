Global  
 

Asteroid to come close to Earth the day before US presidential election

WorldNews Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
Asteroid to come close to Earth the day before US presidential electionNASA has found that an asteroid is set to come close to Earth on November 2, the day before the US presidential...
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
Asteroid Set To Buzz Earth

Asteroid Set To Buzz Earth

 As if a pandemic, civil unrest, and economic mayhem weren't enough, the world now has one new hassle to deal with. According to CNN, NASA says there's an asteroid hurtling its way toward planet Earth. The Center for Near Earth Objects Studies at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory says the asteroid's...

NASA HISTORY: JoAnn Morgan Was Only Woman in Launch Firing Room for Apollo 11 Liftoff

 (NASA) – As the Apollo 11 mission lifted off on the Saturn V rocket, propelling humanity to the surface of the Moon for the very first time, members of the..
Nasa predicts asteroid is headed for Earth

 Nasa says there is a small chance an asteroid could collide with the Earth on the eve of the US election in November.According to the scientists, the asteroid is..
The International Space Station Has Sprung Another Leak

 Short of finding you have an alien shapeshifter on board that's mimicking the face of one of your crewmates, there aren't many worse scenarios that an astronaut..
