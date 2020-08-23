|
'I'm vengeance': Watch the first teaser trailer for 'The Batman' with Robert Pattinson
Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
The wait is over: At DC FanDome, director Matt Reeves dropped the first teaser for 'The Batman' starring Robert Pattinson as a young Dark Knight.
