Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'I'm vengeance': Watch the first teaser trailer for 'The Batman' with Robert Pattinson

USATODAY.com Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
The wait is over: At DC FanDome, director Matt Reeves dropped the first teaser for 'The Batman' starring Robert Pattinson as a young Dark Knight.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: The Batman movie - DC FanDome

The Batman movie - DC FanDome 02:24

 The Batman - DC FanDome Teaser - Plot synopsis: From Warner Bros. Pictures comes THE BATMAN, with director Matt Reeves at the helm and with Robert Pattinson starring as Gotham City's vigilante detective, Batman, and billionaire Bruce Wayne... directed by Matt Reeves starring Robert...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Matt Reeves Matt Reeves American filmmaker

First trailer for The Batman sees Robert Pattinson transform into the Dark Knight

 Robert Pattinson’s upcoming Batman movie, The Batman, is one of the most anticipated DC movies. Today, director Matt Reeves debuted a first look at..
The Verge
Colin Farrell praises Matt Reeves' 'The Batman' as 'incredibly original' [Video]

Colin Farrell praises Matt Reeves' 'The Batman' as 'incredibly original'

Matt Reeves' 'The Batman' is "incredibly original", according to Colin Farrell who plays Oswald Cobblepot aka the Penguin.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:23Published

Robert Pattinson Robert Pattinson British actor

Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' to resume production in September

 Robert Pattinson's upcoming superhero flick 'The Batman' will resume shooting in early September. According to Variety, the film will be shot at the Warner Bros...
WorldNews

How to watch DC’s big FanDome event

 Without San Diego Comic-Con, DC Comics and Warner Bros. launched a new virtual event to showcase new trailers for upcoming films, games, and TV..
The Verge
HBO Max and Matt Reeves Team Up for 'The Batman' TV Spinoff | THR News [Video]

HBO Max and Matt Reeves Team Up for 'The Batman' TV Spinoff | THR News

The untitled police drama will be set in the same universe as the forthcoming feature film starring Robert Pattinson.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:16Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Zack Snyder’s Justice League [Video]

Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Zack Snyder’s Justice League - Official Teaser - HBO Max Plot synopsis: Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:44Published
TENET Trailer [Video]

TENET Trailer

TENET Movie - Final Trailer - Plot synopsis: John David Washington is the new Protagonist in Christopher Nolan's original sci-fi action spectacle TENET. Armed with only one word -- Tenet -- and..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 03:09Published
The Flash Season 7 [Video]

The Flash Season 7

The Flash Season 7 Trailer HD - Check out the first teaser trailer for The Flash Season 7 from DC FanDome! The Flash Season 7 returns January 2021 on The CW.

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:58Published

Related news from verified sources

DC FanDome: ‘The Flash,’ ‘Black Lightning’ and ‘Pennyworth’ Lead TV Panel Slate

DC FanDome: ‘The Flash,’ ‘Black Lightning’ and ‘Pennyworth’ Lead TV Panel Slate The television programming at DC FanDome, Warner Bros.’ virtual Comic-Con alternative, will kick off with back-to-back panels for “The Flash,” “Black...
The Wrap Also reported by •The Verge

Dwayne Johnson gives his first-look sneak-peek from DC's 'Black Adam'

 Ahead of DC FanDome panel, actor Dwayne Johnson on Friday gave his followers a glimpse of his superhero character look from the much-anticipated movie 'Black...
Mid-Day

Patty Jenkins committed to release 'Wonder Woman 1984' on big screen

 Director Patty Jenkins is committed to release her upcoming film, Wonder Woman 1984, in the theatres. She says she is sticking to it. "It's so great on the big...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this