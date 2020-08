The lightweight queen keeps her belts: Katie Taylor defeats Delfine Persoon by unanimous decision Sunday, 23 August 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )

Katie Taylor - the undisputed lightweight champion - withstood the relentless pressure of Delfine Persoon to win their rematch by a unanimous decision in the Matchroom Boxing on Saturday in Brentwood, England. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this mona RT @dna: The lightweight queen keeps her belts: Katie Taylor defeats Delfine Persoon by unanimous decision #KatieTaylor #DelfinePersoon #M… 59 seconds ago DNA The lightweight queen keeps her belts: Katie Taylor defeats Delfine Persoon by unanimous decision #KatieTaylor… https://t.co/v7X8NRe4Z2 10 minutes ago standardsport 👑 Katie Taylor does it again! The lightweight queen keeps her belts after seeing off a relentless Delfine Persoon.… https://t.co/EwGgJNVsGG 10 hours ago