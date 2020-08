You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Belarus leader says new election to be held



Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said a new presidential election would be held after the country adopts a new constitution, according to the Russian media. Joe Davies reports. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:52 Published 6 days ago Sambit Patra calls Rahul Gandhi 'a fail leader' over latter's social media remark



BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra on August 17 denounced Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his allegation that 'BJP, RSS control Facebook and WhatsApp in India' and said that Rahul Gandhi is a.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:04 Published 6 days ago RJD leader accuses Bihar CM of inaugurating new projects in haste



Opposition and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav accused Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of inaugurating new projects in haste. He said, "On one hand, CM was inaugurating Bangra Ghat Mahasetu in Gopalganj.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:20 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this