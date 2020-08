Milwaukee Common Council members call out billboard company after it rejects message from Jay-Z's Team ROC



Nine members of the Milwaukee Common Council are calling for a billboard company to review its policies after it rejected a message from Jay-Z's social justice group about deadly police shootings. .. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 01:36 Published 6 hours ago

US Unrest: Portland police charge BLM protesters holding homemade shields



This is the moment police officers in Portland in the US State of Oregon today (August 22nd) charged a group of Black Lives Matter protesters who were holding homemade shields. In the aftermath of.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:35 Published 21 hours ago