Three things President Donald Trump and the GOP need to do at their convention

Trump May Make History For The GOP--And Not In A Good Way



A loss on election day by President Donald Trump this year would mean the Republicans have lost the popular vote 7 out of the last 8 elections since 1992. According to CNN, Republican presidential candidates will have averaged a mere 45.2% of the popular vote since 1992. The optimistic view for the party is simply that the popular vote is the wrong metric for understanding Republicans' strength.

