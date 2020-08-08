Global  
 

Thomas Restobar Club: Crush kills 13 as Peru police raid party violating lockdown

BBC News Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
The crush happens as revellers try to leave a nightclub in the capital Lima.
Peru economy: COVID-19 puts millions of people out of work [Video]

Peru economy: COVID-19 puts millions of people out of work

Analysts say it is the worst recession in more than a century.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:28Published
COVID-19: Peru sees spike in number of hospitalised children [Video]

COVID-19: Peru sees spike in number of hospitalised children

Serious COVID-19 cases among children are still far from widespread but more are now being admitted to intensive care.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:07Published
Peru halts league due to fans flouting social distancing rules [Video]

Peru halts league due to fans flouting social distancing rules

Peruvian sports authorities have temporarily suspended the professional soccer league after Club Universitario fans ignored social distancing measures to celebrate their team's anniversary.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 00:56Published
Peru temporarily cancels pro soccer after fans run riot [Video]

Peru temporarily cancels pro soccer after fans run riot

Peruvian sports authorities have temporarily suspended the professional soccer league after Club Universitario fans ignored social distancing measures to celebrate their team's anniversary.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 00:56Published

