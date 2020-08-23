|
Christchurch mosque gunman Brenton Tarrant faces sentencing hearing
Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
Brenton Tarrant has admitted killing 51 people and wounding dozens more at two New Zealand mosques.
|
|
