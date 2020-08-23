|
Black boxes from downed Ukraine jet show missiles hit 25 seconds apart, says Iran authorities
Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
Dubai - Analysis from the black boxes of a downed Ukrainian passenger plane shows it was hit by two missiles 25 seconds apart and that passengers were still alive for some time after the impact of the first blast, Iran said on Sunday. The announcement by the head of Iran's Civil Aviation Organization marks the first official report on the contents of the cockpit voice and data recordings, which were sent to France for...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Ukraine Country in Eastern Europe
Iran plane crash: Cockpit exchange recorded after missile hit Ukraine jetAll 176 people aboard a Ukrainian plane were killed when it was mistakenly downed by Iran in January.
BBC News
I would repeat Belarus presidential election, Ukraine's leader Zelensky says
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:10Published
Adama Traore: Wolves winger called up by SpainWolves winger Adama Traore is called up to the Spain squad for September's Nations League fixtures against Germany and Ukraine
BBC News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this