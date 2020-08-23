Global  
 

Black boxes from downed Ukraine jet show missiles hit 25 seconds apart, says Iran authorities

Sunday, 23 August 2020
Black boxes from downed Ukraine jet show missiles hit 25 seconds apart, says Iran authoritiesDubai - Analysis from the black boxes of a downed Ukrainian passenger plane shows it was hit by two missiles 25 seconds apart and that passengers were still alive for some time after the impact of the first blast, Iran said on Sunday. The announcement by the head of Iran's Civil Aviation Organization marks the first official report on the contents of the cockpit voice and data recordings, which were sent to France for...
Iran plane crash: Cockpit exchange recorded after missile hit Ukraine jet

 All 176 people aboard a Ukrainian plane were killed when it was mistakenly downed by Iran in January.
BBC News
