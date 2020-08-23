Global  
 

Melania Trump unveils newly renovated White House Rose Garden, where she'll make RNC speech

USATODAY.com Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
First lady Melania Trump will deliver her Republican National Convention speech Tuesday from the newly renovated White House Rose Garden.
 First Lady Melania Trump’s finished restoration of the White House Rose Garden was unveiled, Saturday, ahead of her planned RNC speech from the outdoor space next week.

 The White House Rose Garden has been spruced up in time for its moment in the campaign spotlight. First lady Melania Trump will deliver her Republican National..
 First lady Melania Trump will deliver her Republican National Convention speech Tuesday night from the garden.
Trump bids farewell brother Robert at White House [Video]

Trump bids farewell brother Robert at White House

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on Friday walked down the steps of the White House North Portico as the coffin of brother Robert Trump was placed in a hearse and departed the grounds.

The White House Rose Garden has been spruced up in time for its moment in the campaign spotlight.

