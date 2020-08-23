Global  
 

Washington Capitals fire coach Todd Reirden after two first-round playoff exits

USATODAY.com Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
Todd Reirden, who was promoted to Washington Capitals head coach after Barry Trotz left, won two division titles but lost twice in the first round.
Barry Trotz Barry Trotz Canadian ice hockey coach


Capitals fire coach Todd Reirden after 2 post-season letdowns

 The Washington Capitals have fired coach Todd Reirden after a second consecutive first-round exit in the playoffs.
