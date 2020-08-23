|
Donald Trump is to speak on all 4 nights of the RNC, and his family ...
Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
John Moore/Getty Images President Donald Trump is to speak on all four nights of next week's Republican National Convention, reported The New York Times on Saturday. Usually, the party's presidential candidate only speaks on the last night, to accept the party's nomination. The...
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump's attacks on the US Postal Service are a threat to American democracyGetty Images President Trump has bashed and undermined the US Post Office in an attempt to gain an edge in the election. His attacks on the USPS are not just an..
WorldNews
Gottlieb defends FDA from Trump allegations of political influenceThe former FDA commissioner says he "firmly reject[s]" allegations that his former agency is slow-walking approvals for COVID treatments.
CBS News
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti accuses Trump of "killing Americans" with COVID responseGarcetti faulted the president and the federal government for failing to control the pandemic, saying it has become "much more of a Latino disease."
CBS News
Donald Trump's Sister Says He's a Liar and a Cheat in Secretly Recorded AudioDonald Trump's sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, scorched her brother in hours of conversations which she did not know were being recorded, essentially saying he has..
TMZ.com
Asteroid Could Hit the U.S. Day Before 2020 Presidential ElectionOK ... we're in the grip of a pandemic, there are tropical storms swirling around the country, police shootings seem like an everyday occurrence, Trump is making..
TMZ.com
John Moore (photographer) American photographer
Republican National Committee Top institution of the U.S. Republican Party
RNC chair defends plans for Pompeo to address conventionRonna McDaniel, the chair of the Republican National Committee, said the party is "not using taxpayer dollars to pay for our convention."
CBS News
Transcript: Ronna McDaniel on "Face the Nation"The following is a transcript of an interview with RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel that aired Sunday, August 23, 2020, on "Face the Nation."
CBS News
This week on "Face the Nation," August 23, 2020Former FBI Director James Comey, RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel, and Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb appear on Sunday's "Face the Nation"
CBS News
Republican National Convention Series of presidential nominating conventions of the United States Republican Party
John Dickerson previews the 2020 RNC"60 Minutes" correspondent John Dickerson shares his thoughts on what to expect from this week's Republican National Convention, where President Donald Trump and..
CBS News
RNC 2020: Unconventional wisdom regarding an unconventional president"60 Minutes" correspondent John Dickerson shares his thoughts on what to expect from this week's Republican National Convention, where President Trump and his..
CBS News
Melania Trump unveils newly renovated White House Rose Garden, where she'll make RNC speechFirst lady Melania Trump will deliver her Republican National Convention speech Tuesday from the newly renovated White House Rose Garden.
USATODAY.com
Trump heads into his convention in an unprecedented position(CNN)First things first: The theme song of the week is Curb Your Enthusiasm. Poll of the week: A new ABC News/Washington Post poll finds former Vice President..
WorldNews
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this