Larry King speaks out after his children Andy and Chaia die within weeks of each other

USATODAY.com Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
Larry King is mourning the death of two of his children with ex-wife Alene Akins, Andy and Chaia King, who died within weeks of each other.
Video Credit: PoliticKing - Published
News video: Actor Antonio Sabáto, Jr. talks about being 'blackballed' in Hollywood and his new book

Actor Antonio Sabáto, Jr. talks about being 'blackballed' in Hollywood and his new book 06:48

 Actor Antonio Sabáto, Jr. joins Larry King on PoliticKING to talk about being 'blackballed' in Hollywood for supporting President Trump and discusses his new memoir "Sabato The Untold Story."

Larry King Larry King American television and radio host

Larry King's son and daughter die within weeks of each other

 Two children of long-time talk show host Larry King have died within roughly three weeks of each other, a source close to the family told CNN. ......
WorldNews

Larry King speaks out after his children Andy and Chaia die within weeks of each other

 Larry King is mourning the death of two of his children with ex-wife Alene Akins, Andy and Chaia King, who died within weeks of each other.
