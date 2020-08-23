Global  
 

Baltimore Ravens release safety Earl Thomas after training camp fight with teammate Chuck Clark

USATODAY.com Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
The Baltimore Ravens signed S Earl Thomas to a four-year deal last season. He will play just one after the team cut him after he fought a teammate.
