Baltimore Ravens release safety Earl Thomas after training camp fight with teammate Chuck Clark
Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
The Baltimore Ravens signed S Earl Thomas to a four-year deal last season. He will play just one after the team cut him after he fought a teammate.
