|
Vanessa Bryant pays emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant on what would've been his 42nd birthday
Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
Vanessa Bryant wrote an emotional tribute to her late husband Kobe Bryant on what would've been the former Los Angeles Lakers star's 42nd birthday.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Kobe Bryant American basketball player
Kobe Bryant's 42nd Birthday Celebrated by Murals, Nike, VanessaKobe Bryant would have turned 42 Sunday ... and there's literally a worldwide celebration of his life on TV, online and on walls across the world. Murals..
TMZ.com
Remembering Kobe Bryant on what would have been his 42nd birthdayFive-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant has missed so much in such a short period, including the Lakers making the playoffs for the first time since 2013.
USATODAY.com
L.A. Lakers to Wear Kobe Bryant Tribute Jerseys In NBA Playoffs, Gigi PatchThe L.A. Lakers will rock special Kobe Bryant tribute jerseys during their playoff run -- which include a patch to honor Gigi Bryant ... and Vanessa is a huge..
TMZ.com
Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement delayed to May 2021Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremonies for the late Kobe Bryant and other 2020 inductees have been postponed to May 13-15, 2021 due to Covid-19 issues,..
WorldNews
Los Angeles Lakers American professional basketball team
Lakers stars LeBron James, Anthony Davis shine to take down Blazers for Game 3 winLeBron James and Anthony Davis combined for 67 points, 23 rebounds and 16 assists to guide the Lakers past the Blazers 116-108 for a 2-1 series lead.
USATODAY.com
LeBron James responds to group that is taking one of his tweets to discourage mail-in votingLakers star LeBron James responded Friday to a disinformation campaign by an anti-voting by mail group that is using his image.
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this