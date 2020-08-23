Global  
 

Musicians' new gig: Turning concert T-shirts into face masks during coronavirus pandemic

USATODAY.com Sunday, 23 August 2020
Since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down live music, Dead & Company, Widespread Panic and Wilco are donating concert T-shirts to make face masks.
Dead & Company


Widespread Panic

Todd Nance Of Widespread Panic Has Died [Video]

Todd Nance Of Widespread Panic Has Died

Todd Nance, one of the founding members of the jam band Widespread Panic has died. According to CNN, his family reported he died early Wednesday as a result of chronic illness. His family said; "He wrote great songs, and was a giving and forgiving collaborator." Nance was the band's drummer for three decades, during which time they sold more than three million albums. The band frequently performed at sold-out shows across the country and headlined major music festivals.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Todd Nance, founding member of Widespread Panic, dies of chronic illness complications at 57

 Todd Nance, a founding member of the rock band Widespread Panic, has died after complications from a chronic illness. He was 57.
USATODAY.com

