Musicians' new gig: Turning concert T-shirts into face masks during coronavirus pandemic
Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
Since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down live music, Dead & Company, Widespread Panic and Wilco are donating concert T-shirts to make face masks.
Todd Nance Of Widespread Panic Has Died
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Todd Nance, founding member of Widespread Panic, dies of chronic illness complications at 57Todd Nance, a founding member of the rock band Widespread Panic, has died after complications from a chronic illness. He was 57.
USATODAY.com
