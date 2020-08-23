|
More than 176,000 in US have died of COVID-19. 57% of Republicans polled say that is 'acceptable.'
Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said it was "a really unfair poll" and that "this is not a Republican or Democrat issue."
