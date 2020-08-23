Trump announces plasma treatment authorized for COVID-19

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mayo study on convalescent plasma



Despite promising results surrounding convalescent plasma as a Covid-19 treatment, the FDA says it needs more data before it issues an emergency use authorization. Credit: KIMT Published 2 days ago Study Hints Survivor Plasma Fights COVID-19



Mayo Clinic researchers reported a strong hint that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors may help. The plasma of recovered patients may help other patients recover, reports CNN. However, it’s not.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:41 Published 1 week ago Governor Kalraj Mishra calls Plasma therapy 'effective mode' for COVID-19 treatment



Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on August 13 called Plasma therapy an effective mode of treatment for COVID-19. He said, "Plasma therapy is an effective mode of treatment for COVID-19. I urge all the.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:32 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources Trump announces plasma treatment authorised for Covid-19 US President Donald Trump has announced the emergency authorisation of convalescent plasma for Covid-19 patients, after expressing frustration at the slow pace...

Belfast Telegraph 1 hour ago





Tweets about this