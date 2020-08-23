Global  
 

Trump announces plasma treatment authorized for COVID-19

CBC.ca Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
Many scientists and physicians believe that convalescent plasma might provide some benefit, but it is far from a breakthrough.
Trump announces plasma treatment authorised for Covid-19

 US President Donald Trump has announced the emergency authorisation of convalescent plasma for Covid-19 patients, after expressing frustration at the slow pace...
