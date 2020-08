AMP chairman David Murray resigns, top exec Boe Pahari stands down Sunday, 23 August 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

David Murray has resigned and Boe Pahari has stepped down over mounting investor pressure for accountability. 👓 View full article

Senator calls for AMP execs Pahari, Murray to resign Labor senator Deborah O'Neill has called for AMP chairman David Murray and AMP Capital chief Boe Pahari to resign over the troubled wealth giant's handling of...

