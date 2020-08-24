|
Kellyanne Conway is leaving her job at the White House to focus on family; George Conway stepping away from Lincoln Project
Kellyanne Conway said she is leaving the White House at the end of the month, and George Conway is also stepping back from the Lincoln Project.
