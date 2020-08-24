Global  
 

Kellyanne Conway is leaving her job at the White House to focus on family; George Conway stepping away from Lincoln Project

USATODAY.com Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Kellyanne Conway said she is leaving the White House at the end of the month, and George Conway is also stepping back from the Lincoln Project.
Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Conway American strategist and pollster

Kellyanne Conway to leave White House

 One of US president Donald Trump's longest serving advisors is quitting.Kellyanne Conway has announced she is leaving the White House at the end of the month,..
New Zealand Herald

Kellyanne Conway’s Daughter Claudia Pushing For Emancipation

 Kellyanne and George Conway's daughter says she's reached her breaking point and wants to be emancipated from her parents. As you know by know, 15-year-old..
TMZ.com
Will Barron Trump go back to school? WH says 'that's a personal decision' [Video]

Will Barron Trump go back to school? WH says 'that's a personal decision'

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Friday was asked if President Trump and the First Lady have decided whether their son Barron Trump will go back to school in the fall as the president pushes for schools to reopen. Conway responded, "that's a personal decision."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:22Published

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

Donald Trump says FDA expands access to Covid-19 treatment with plasma

 President Donald Trump said a coronavirus treatment that involves blood plasma donated by people who’ve recovered from Covid-19 will be expanded to more sick..
WorldNews

White House says Trump doesn’t know of QAnon, despite his tacit endorsement

 Donald Trump does not know what QAnon is, chief of staff Mark Meadows told Fox News Sunday – despite the president having tacitly endorsed it in the White..
WorldNews

Trump continues to wage war on mail-in voting

 CBS News' Weijia Jiang reports from the White House on the president's ongoing opposition to mail-in voting in a pandemic.
CBS News

The Lincoln Project political action committee

Kasich and Sanders offer different views on Biden presidency

 Democrats pushed a message of unity on the first night of the Democratic National Convention. Former Ohio Governor John Kasich, a Republican, and Senator Bernie..
CBS News

The Lincoln Project is stealing memes — and the online left isn’t happy

 FuckJerry-style aggregation meets campaigning
The Verge

George Conway American attorney

Lincoln Project Under Fire For Stealing Twitter Content

Lincoln Project Under Fire For Stealing Twitter Content The Lincoln Project came under fire this past week after a number of examples of the organization stealing social media content came to light.
Mediaite Also reported by •The Verge

Anti-Trump Lincoln Project to air 'Goodyear' ad attacking president over call for boycott

 The Lincoln Project said it plans to spend $425,000 airing "Goodyear" starting Friday through next week in northeast Ohio media markets.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •The VergeVox

