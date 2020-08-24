|
Officer-involved shooting in Wisconsin captured on video sparks social media backlash, protests
Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Officials in Wisconsin are investigating after an officer-involved shooting that left a Black man hospitalized was captured on video.
|
|
