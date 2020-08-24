|
Trump, RNC, USPS, Hurricane Marco, Tropical Storm Laura: 5 things to know Monday
Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
The Republican National Convention is here, Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura surge toward landfall and more things to start your Monday.
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Kellyanne Conway to leave Trump administration
Republican convention to kick off in North CarolinaA pared-down Republican National Convention is set to begin Monday in Charlotte, North Carolina. A small group of delegates is in town to officially renominate..
Kellyanne Conway, Long-Serving Trump Aide, Is Leaving the White HouseMs. Conway said she was stepping away from her role as the president’s counselor to spend more time with her four teenage children.
How to Watch the Republican National ConventionSpeakers on Night 1 include Nikki Haley, Senator Tim Scott and Donald Trump Jr., as well as President Trump, who is expected to appear four nights in a row.
Republican National Convention Series of presidential nominating conventions of the United States Republican Party
Trump to appear at Republican National Convention in Charlotte, NCUS president Donald Trump will travel to Charlotte, North Carolina on Monday for the first day of the Republican National Convention, ahead of his nomination as..
Trump authorizes controversial COVID-19 treatmentPresident Trump has announced an emergency use authorization of a controversial treatment for COVID-19. It comes on the eve of the Republican National..
United States Postal Service Independent agency of the United States federal government
Trump's attacks on the US Postal Service are a threat to American democracyGetty Images President Trump has bashed and undermined the US Post Office in an attempt to gain an edge in the election. His attacks on the USPS are not just an..
WorldNews
The threat to Postal Service is a threat to US values. Harmful changes must be reversed: Ex-officialUnlike private companies, the Postal Service reaches every mailbox in the country six days a week, whether you are rich or poor, urban or rural.
House passes bill to support Post Office
Tropical Storm Laura (2008) Atlantic tropical storm in 2008
Gulf Coast ordering mandatory evacuations in anticipation of Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm LauraHurricane Marco is barreling toward the Gulf Coast with Tropical Storm Laura not far behind. It could be a historic and devastating one-two punch with both..
