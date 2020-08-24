Global  
 

Trump, RNC, USPS, Hurricane Marco, Tropical Storm Laura: 5 things to know Monday

USATODAY.com Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
The Republican National Convention is here, Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura surge toward landfall and more things to start your Monday.
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Tropical Storm Marco Quickly Approaching US Landfall With Laura Following Right Behind

Tropical Storm Marco Quickly Approaching US Landfall With Laura Following Right Behind 02:02

 Tropical Storm Marco is quickly approaching landfall in Louisiana, with Laura -- which could become a strong hurricane -- following right behind this week. Texas could see activity from both of these storms.

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Kellyanne Conway to leave Trump administration [Video]

Kellyanne Conway to leave Trump administration

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said late on Sunday that she will be leaving the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump at the end of August, citing the need to focus on her family. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:17Published

Republican convention to kick off in North Carolina

 A pared-down Republican National Convention is set to begin Monday in Charlotte, North Carolina. A small group of delegates is in town to officially renominate..
USATODAY.com

Kellyanne Conway, Long-Serving Trump Aide, Is Leaving the White House

 Ms. Conway said she was stepping away from her role as the president’s counselor to spend more time with her four teenage children.
NYTimes.com

How to Watch the Republican National Convention

 Speakers on Night 1 include Nikki Haley, Senator Tim Scott and Donald Trump Jr., as well as President Trump, who is expected to appear four nights in a row.
NYTimes.com

Republican National Convention Republican National Convention Series of presidential nominating conventions of the United States Republican Party

Trump to appear at Republican National Convention in Charlotte, NC

 US president Donald Trump will travel to Charlotte, North Carolina on Monday for the first day of the Republican National Convention, ahead of his nomination as..
WorldNews

Trump authorizes controversial COVID-19 treatment

 President Trump has announced an emergency use authorization of a controversial treatment for COVID-19. It comes on the eve of the Republican National..
CBS News

United States Postal Service United States Postal Service Independent agency of the United States federal government

Trump's attacks on the US Postal Service are a threat to American democracy

 Getty Images President Trump has bashed and undermined the US Post Office in an attempt to gain an edge in the election. His attacks on the USPS are not just an..
WorldNews

The threat to Postal Service is a threat to US values. Harmful changes must be reversed: Ex-official

 Unlike private companies, the Postal Service reaches every mailbox in the country six days a week, whether you are rich or poor, urban or rural.
USATODAY.com
House passes bill to support Post Office [Video]

House passes bill to support Post Office

[NFA] The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives voted on Saturday to provide the cash-strapped Postal Service with $25 billion and block policy changes that have stirred concerns about mail-in balloting ahead of the presidential election. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:18Published

Tropical Storm Laura (2008) Tropical Storm Laura (2008) Atlantic tropical storm in 2008

Gulf Coast ordering mandatory evacuations in anticipation of Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura

 Hurricane Marco is barreling toward the Gulf Coast with Tropical Storm Laura not far behind. It could be a historic and devastating one-two punch with both..
CBS News

Power companies are preparing for hurricane Marco and Laura [Video]

Power companies are preparing for hurricane Marco and Laura

Power companies in Mississippi are preparing for the possible effects of hurricane Marco and Laura.

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 02:03Published
MEMA Director talks preparations for storms [Video]

MEMA Director talks preparations for storms

With Marco being upgraded to a category one hurricane, and Laura preparing to enter the gulf, MEMA Director Greg Michel had a message to Mississippians today on what to expect from the storms for the..

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 01:12Published
North Texas Relief Groups Preparing To Aid As 2 Storms Expected To Make US Landfall This Week [Video]

North Texas Relief Groups Preparing To Aid As 2 Storms Expected To Make US Landfall This Week

In North Texas, disaster relief organizations are preparing for the arrival of Tropical Storm Marco and Tropical Storm Laura. They're hoping for the best but preparing for the worst.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:52Published

USATODAY.com Also reported by •The AgeCBS NewsTIMEVOA NewsCBC.caCTV News

Thousands evacuate as dueling storms take aim at US Gulf Coast

 Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura tore through the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico on Sunday, forcing thousands of coastal residents in Louisiana and Cuba to...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •BBC NewsCBC.caVOA NewsCTV News

US Gulf Coast braces for back-to-back hurricanes

 Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura have torn through the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico, forcing thousands of residents to evacuate. Laura has led to the...
Deutsche Welle


