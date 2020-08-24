Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

As Horn's confidence grows, Tszyu insists it's not too much, too soon

The Age Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Tim Tszyu remains a heavy favourite to beat an upbeat Jeff Horn as his promoters say they have no doubt he's ready for the leap up in class on Wednesday night.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

A Fun Children's Book on Celebrating Birthdays Amidst COVID-19 [Video]

A Fun Children's Book on Celebrating Birthdays Amidst COVID-19

Celebrations during the COVID-19 pandemic have looked a little different, to say the least. Comedians Mike Farrell and Jacob Horn were joking about this over the phone one day, and their jokes..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 05:33Published

Tweets about this

SMHsport

SMH Sport As Horn's confidence grows, Tszyu insists it's not too much, too soon @phillutton78 https://t.co/iN1d9HVUgs 12 minutes ago