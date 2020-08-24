NBA play-offs: Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic makes 40-point triple-double

Montrezl Harrell apologized to the NBA for his "white boy" comment directed at Luka Doncic. He did the same with the Mavericks guard before Game 4.

Mavericks guard Luka Doncic finished with 43 points on 18-of-31 shooting in a 135-133 overtime win over the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 4.

Luka Doncic sat out the final nine minutes of Game 3 after initially trying to play on a sprained left ankle against the Clippers.

Kristaps Prozingis received his second technical foul and was subsequently ejected after a brief scuffle, but he contends he was goaded into it.

