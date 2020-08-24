Global  
 

NBA play-offs: Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic makes 40-point triple-double

BBC News Monday, 24 August 2020
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic becomes the youngest player in NBA play-off history to make a 40-point triple-double as he hits a buzzer-beater against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Luka Doncic: 'No problems' with Clippers' Montrezl Harrell after apology for 'white boy' comment

 Montrezl Harrell apologized to the NBA for his "white boy" comment directed at Luka Doncic. He did the same with the Mavericks guard before Game 4.
Luka Doncic hits game-winning 3-pointer in OT, leads Dallas to Game 4 win on injured left ankle

 Mavericks guard Luka Doncic finished with 43 points on 18-of-31 shooting in a 135-133 overtime win over the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 4.
Mavericks' Luka Doncic leaves with sprained left ankle in Game 3 against Clippers

 Luka Doncic sat out the final nine minutes of Game 3 after initially trying to play on a sprained left ankle against the Clippers.
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis contends Clippers provoked him into technical foul, ejection

 Kristaps Prozingis received his second technical foul and was subsequently ejected after a brief scuffle, but he contends he was goaded into it.
Remembering Kobe Bryant on what would have been his 42nd birthday

 Five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant has missed so much in such a short period, including the Lakers making the playoffs for the first time since 2013.
LeBron James' 'It's Our Ball' Bench Clip Goes Viral, He Plays It Up

 LeBron James could quit the NBA and get hired as a caption editor somewhere -- 'cause he knows a funny clip of himself when he sees one, and what to say about it..
NBA's Gerald Wilkins Accused of Punching Woman In Gas Station Altercation

 Ex-NBA player Gerald Wilkins allegedly punched a woman and a man at an Atlanta gas station around 3 AM -- and that's why he was arrested for battery, TMZ Sports..
Shannon Sharpe reacts to Luka Doncic's impressive performance to tie series 1-1 against Clippers [Video]

Shannon Sharpe reacts to Luka Doncic's impressive performance to tie series 1-1 against Clippers

After taking Game 1, Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers had a difficult time with the Dallas Mavericks last night. Despite Luka Doncic being limited to 28 minutes due to foul trouble, the..

Nick reacts to Kawhi's Clippers' Game 2 loss to Luka's Mavericks, Los Angeles strategy needs some adjustment [Video]

Nick reacts to Kawhi's Clippers' Game 2 loss to Luka's Mavericks, Los Angeles strategy needs some adjustment

Nick Wright & Chris Broussard react to the Los Angeles Clippers' Game 2 loss of the NBA playoffs in the bubble against the Dallas Mavericks. Nick feels Kawhi Leonard struggles to guard Luka Doncic and..

Ric Bucher: Mavericks' Porziņģis tried to make a statement at the wrong time, Luka lacks in physicality [Video]

Ric Bucher: Mavericks' Porziņģis tried to make a statement at the wrong time, Luka lacks in physicality

Ric Bucher joins Colin Cowherd to talk all things Dallas Mavericks as they started in the NBA playoffs in Game 1 last night. Bucher feels Kristaps Porziņģis tried to make a statement but..

Nigeria: Effurum NBA Vows to Challenge CAMA in Court

 [This Day] The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Effurun Branch in Delta State has vowed to challenge in court, the new Company and Allied Matters 2020 Act, (CAMA)...
NBA play-offs: Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic makes 40-point triple-double

 Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic becomes the youngest player in NBA play-off history to make a 40-point triple-double as he hits a buzzer-beater against the...
Luka Doncic: 'No problems' with Clippers' Montrezl Harrell after apology for 'white boy' comment

 Montrezl Harrell apologized to the NBA for his "white boy" comment directed at Luka Doncic. He did the same with the Mavericks guard before Game 4.
